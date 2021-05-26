In its corporate strategy meeting held today, Sony Corporation revealed that it plans to focus on the socialization aspect within the wider entertainment industry, using video games to bring people together and “reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms.”

As part of these efforts, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan announced the company’s push into the mobile gaming space, revealing that SIE is already exploring the mobile market with “some wonderful PlayStation franchises.” In his speech, Ryan said:

The content developed by PlayStation Studios these past 25 years has created a wealth of IP and provided PlayStation with immersive experiences that evoke emotions and bring players on a journey. We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers. Mobile is just one of the areas we are exploring to reach millions of gamers beyond our platforms. PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned. Through investments in IP, Group collaboration within Sony, investment in Social and Mobile, we are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our community and welcome millions of new gamers to the PlayStation family.

Ryan added that Sony’s new partnership with Discord is another example of the “convergence” of entertainment and socialization. Apparently, news of Sony teaming up with Discord was well-received, indicating that more and more players wish to socialize while gaming.

[Source: Sony]