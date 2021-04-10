ResetEra user kostacurtas has spotted a job advertisement published by Sony for a new mobile business unit within PlayStation Studios.

A description for ‘Head of Mobile’ states that the incumbent will be tasked with helping to adapt popular PlayStation franchises for mobile, and “help shape the future” of mobile within PlayStation Studios. The description reads:

Do you want to lead the development and strategy of mobile gaming and help shape the future of gaming for a world-class studio? As Head of Mobile, you will own and develop the mobile games strategy for PlayStation Studios and help build a foundation for future growth opportunities. You will lead all aspects of the expansion of our game development from consoles and PCs to mobile & Live Services with a focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile. You will be responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the Head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios.

Areas of responsibilities include:

As the business unit leader, you will promote the vision, mission, strategy for mobile game development within PlayStation Studios and be responsible for driving the business unit commercial success and profitability.

Partner with PlayStation Studios Leadership Team to develop mobile product roadmap for a 3-5-year time frame.

Build and scale multiple game teams and product leaders to deliver against future title plans.

Partner with central publishing teams to develop capabilities in-line with new mobile games commercial strategy.

With PS Vita out of the picture, it looks like Sony is all set to embrace smartphones as mobile gaming devices.

[Source: SIE via ResetEra]