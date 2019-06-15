Bend Studio has rolled out Days Gone update 1.11, which fixes several progression issues and other hiccups introduced by the previous patch.

Patch notes are as follows:

Progression Issues

Resolved an issue related to PlayGo where the main menu screen was not showing any selectable options

During “Lines Not Crossed”, the NPC assisting you will function as intended

The job “Didn’t Want To Join Up?” should progress properly

General Fixes

The new “Dead Don’t Ride” bike decal can now be equipped at select mechanic merchants

The HUD should now appear when hitting R3 when starting a new game in Survival Difficulty

When at low health, the screen effect should appear correctly in Survival Difficulty

Updated the text for the Survival Difficulty Mode start-up screen

Corrected an issue where the trophy “Don’t Stop Me Now” was rewarded prior to completing the requirements

The “Executioner” skill should function properly against Breakers

Over on Reddit, Bend Studio told fans that it plans to reduce the amount of patches it rolls out in favor of releasing fewer patches with more fixes, features, and optimizations.

Days Gone’s next update will introduce the game’s first weekly challenge. In case you missed this news, the developer will add a new combat, bike, or horde challenge each week with different rules and score modifiers. Rewards include wearable patches that come with perks like increased health and faster stamina recharge rate. These perks will stack and can be used in the main game. Additionally, credit earned from completing challenges can be used to buy cosmetics like character and bike skins.

We’ll update our readers when the patch goes live.

[Source: Reddit]

