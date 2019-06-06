A new trailer for Days Gone‘s upcoming update has been unveiled, revealing several new features that will be making their way into the game very soon. One of the new features included in the update is a new difficulty called Survival Mode, which will have tougher enemies and some changes to the game’s heads up display making it more immersive. Another new feature being added is time-based challenges. The update will support leaderboards, and will have 12 challenges spread out over 12 weeks, beginning on June 6, 2019.

The trailer starts off by showing timed challenges, complete with a scoring system, for both human enemies and hordes of Freakers. It then moves onto new bike challenges, during which players must race through glowing rings dotted around the map in an effort to get the fastest time. Some of the new rewards players can earn for completing these challenges include new biker rings for Deacon that come with certain perks, new drifter bike paint jobs, patches (with added bonuses) to personalize Deacon’s vest, and character skins which will allow you to play as Boozer, Rikki, a NERO soldier, and other characters.

Check out the trailer!

Days Gone launched on April 26, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4, and it topped the UK sales charts for two weeks in a row. In Days Gone, you play as Deacon St. John, a drifter who is trying to hold on to what is left of his past life while simultaneously searching for a reason to live in a broken world. Over the course of the game, players can buy new weapons and upgrade their drifter bike by earning trust within survivor camps that are spread throughout the game’s massive open world (which was created by only six people). Some of the upgrades you can buy for your bike include larger gas tanks, which allow you to traverse greater distances before needing to re-fuel, better tires for increased traction control in slippery conditions, and saddle bags that allow Deacon to restock on ammo in a dangerous situation. Check out our review for the game here!

Will you be trying out these challenges when the new update drops for Days Gone? Which rewards are you most excited to get your hands on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the game yet, you can purchase it on Amazon.

[Source: Youtube]

