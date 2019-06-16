Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios released a new patch for Mortal Kombat 11 during E3 2019, full patch notes for which are now available. Alongside adding new brutalities, the patch “uncensors” Kabal’s Screamer brutality, showing the fighter nearly pop his eyeballs out of their sockets.

Patch notes are as follows:

General Gameplay Adjustments

• Move list corrections

• Improvements to AI logic

• Fixed several rare online desync causes

• Fixed minor visual issues related to some Brutalities

• Removed a rare crash that could occur after a Quitality

• Fixed an issue that cause users to lose controller functionality when trying to record an AI command after pausing the game with very specific timing

• Trying to Practice Reset while waiting in a KOTH lobby will no longer sometimes reset twice in a row

• Added an Easy Krushing Blows option to Practice Mode’s Practice Options which will bypass most Krushing Blow’s conditional requirements

• Added Random Hidden option to Practice Mode AI Options’ Playback Recording Slot selection

• Added several new Brutalities for players to discover

• Added Variation info to the pause menu and some multiplayer online loading screens

• Added Kombat League online game mode. Season I (The Season of Blood) starts on June 18th!

• Ranked Sets (only available when a Kombat League season is not active) are now a first to 2 match set

Krypt

• Fixed a rare bug that could cause players to be locked out of the armory after getting the Spear

• Removed the ability to get out of bounds of the environment under certain circumstances

• Removed a rare crash when exploring the Krypt after playing several hours of Towers of Time

• All Skeleton Key Gates will now reward some currency when opened

Towers of Time

• Adjusted the difficulty of some starting towers on some tower platforms

• Added new Boss Fights & rewards

• Added new Tower Platform rewards

Character Specific Adjustments

Baraka

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against War Banner Charge

• Sinister Slice (Jump+Back Punch) no longer has an inconsistent hit region when auto-facing the opponent

Cassie Cage

• When an opponent loses a round to BLB-118 Bitchin’ Bubble, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• BLB-118 will no longer sometimes lose functionality when the opponent loses a round to Control BLB-118’s Wub Wub Wub or Fun Phaser attacks

Cetrion

• When an opponent loses a round to Ring Of Fire, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Unlimited Potential (Towards+Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Kick)

D’Vorah

• Adjusted Getup Roll Backwards animation to no longer recover slower than intended

Erron Black

• Added an ammo counter showing how many Locked And Loaded Rifle shots are currently available

• When an opponent loses a round to Zaterrean Spit, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• Swinging Pistol (Jump+Front Punch) no longer has an inconsistent hit region when auto-facing the opponent

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Hat to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

• Fixed an issue that could cause Dynamite to be misaligned when doing it again immediately after the previous one exploded

• Corrected damage scaling going into the On The Shoot (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Punch) Krushing Block cinematic which results in it doing 10 less damage

Frost

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• When an opponent loses a round to Core Trap, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• Core Overload amp no longer still occurs after a Krushing Blow cinematic

• Fixed a rare occurrence when hitting an opponent out of a the air at a specific height with Terminal Burrowing (Fatal Blow)

Geras

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Gauntlet Slam (Down+Front Kick)

Jacqui Briggs

• When an opponent loses a round to Grenade Launcher, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause her Shield Generator to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Jade

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause her Staff to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Jax

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Thumper to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Johnny Cage

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

Kabal

• When an opponent loses a round to Gas Blast Amplify, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Hook Swords to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Kano

• When an opponent loses a round to Magnetic Trap or Molotov Cocktail they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Under Kick (Towards+Front Kick)

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Shanks to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Kitana

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Noble Assault (Back Punch, Front Punch, Back Kick, Front Kick, Back Kick)

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause her War Fans to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Kollector

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• When an opponent loses a round to Vial Of Sorrow, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Chained Ball or Satchel to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Kotal Kahn

• When an opponent loses a round to God Ray, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Xolotl (Towards+Front Kick, Back Kick)

• Fixed a visual issue when Kotal was hit by Geras’s Temporal Advantage while transformed during Tecuani Maul & Tecuani Pounce attacks

Kung Lao

• The Great Kung Lao Spiritual Guidance attacks can no longer be parried

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against Twin Kicks (Towards+Back Kick)

• Fixed a bug where Z Hat would not reset some connect in a row Krushing Blow & Brutality conditions

• Mind Of Its Own Brutality from Z Hat once again plays out the full animation

Liu Kang

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Nunchaku to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

• (Air) Fireball can now be correctly 2in1 cancelled into from a Jump Attack when playing with Alternate Controls enabled

Noob Saibot

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• Fixed a rare issue that could cause his Sickle to be misaligned after being knocked off when losing a match as a rollback occurred

Raiden

• When an opponent loses a round to Rolling Thunder, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

Skarlet

• Adjusted repel during Throw Escape to eliminate some clipping issues

• When an opponent loses a round to Red Mist or Blood Ritual, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

Sonya Blade

• (Air) Energy Rings can now be correctly 2in1 cancelled into from a Jump Attack when playing with Alternate Controls enabled

Shao Kahn

• High and Mid parries now work correctly against DIE (Front Punch, Back Punch, Throw) and Last Breath (Towards+Front Kick, Back Kick, Throw)

• Hammer Poke (Jump Front Punch) & Final Strike (Jump Back Punch) now correctly gain additional damage when Dark Priest Buff is active

Kronika

• When an opponent loses a round to Orb of Confusion, they will no longer continue to play out some animations

For more on Mortal Kombat 11, check out our hub.

[Source: WB Games]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.