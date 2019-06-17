Wolfenstein: Youngblood is due out in several weeks and, thanks to E3 2019, a slew of new details recently surfaced. Among them is news concerning the game’s overall length. MachineGames Executive Producer Jerk Gustafsson has said players may spend between 25 and 30 hours in Youngblood before completing it. As such, this upcoming entrywill be the longest title in the rebooted series so far.

Gustafsson shared this information with VentureBeat during E3, explaining that the length is mostly due to Youngblood’s non-linearity. When asked how long the game will be, Gustafsson told the publication,

It’s a bit weird, because this is our biggest game yet, but it’s a pretty short production time. Like I said, the story is lighter in content as well as tone. But the level progression and the non-linear narrative gives us the ability to add a lot of activities and a lot of missions to do, so the total game time is actually longer than our previous titles. I think we’re looking at at least 25 to 30 hours if you play through everything.

That the more open-ended levels in Youngblood will contribute to the title’s considerable length should come as no surprise. This especially makes sense when considering the noted Dishonored inspiration. How exactly said inspiration will play out in the game itself remains to be seen.

Youngblood’s length and level design aren’t the only major changes to the rebooted franchise. Two new protagonist are at the wheel, too. Blazkowicz’ twin daughters, Jess and Soph, are taking the reigns this time, all in an effort to rescue their father from a Nazi-occupied Paris, France in the 1980s.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on July 26th. Preorders for the game and its Deluxe Edition are already live. In fact, preordering either version of Youngblood will grant access to the Legacy Pack, which features digital content such as weapon skins and Wolfenstein II’s Jacket Power Suit.

[Source: VentureBeat via GamingBolt]