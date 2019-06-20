It’s not difficult to discern why publisher Square Enix greenlit Marvel’s Avengers. The lucrative property has been an incredible boon for Disney and Marvel Studios. Why wouldn’t Square Enix jump at a chance to get a piece of the pie? However, there is more to it than that, according to the publisher’s CEO, Yosuke Matsuda. Apparently, development on Marvel’s Avengers will also benefit production at Square Enix’s various other studios.

Matsuda made note of this while recently speaking to VentureBeat. Without going into too much detail, he told the publication that whatever is achieved with Marvel’s Avengers will serve to bolster development elsewhere. When asked why approving such a project was a good move, the CEO explained,

First of all, because it’s such a big piece of IP, I thought it lent itself to giving us lots of potential as far as what we could do regarding game design. We’re still working on the Avengers right now, but I believe that what we achieve out of that is something we’ll be able to leverage on the development side at our studios going forward as well. For that reason, I decided that it would be good to take on this big piece of IP with Marvel.

Matsuda was questioned about other aspects of the project, too, specifically how the deal between Square Enix and Marvel came to pass. Of course, he was unable to divulge information of any true significance. Yet, he did offer details about where the proposal for the title originated. According to him, it was the brain child of Marvel and the two studios behind the project–Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. Matsuda shared the following with VentureBeat,

There’s not a lot I can say about that. [laughs] Since there’s another party to that arrangement in Marvel. But I can say that it wasn’t just us that brought that idea together. Marvel and Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal were the ones who got excited and said, ‘Hey, shouldn’t we do this together?’ They made the proposal. That’s how it got started.

Some of the finer details about the game remain under the radar. For instance, not everyone seems too clear on what Marvel’s Avengers is exactly. Still, a single-player campaign supposedly rests at the core of the experience. Hopefully, more information will surface in the coming months.

Marvel’s Avengers will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next spring on May 15, 2020.

[Source: VentureBeat]