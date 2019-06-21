PQube Physical Releases in Europe Announced

PQube has just announced that the company will release physical versions of some of its popular digital titles to European stores, starting June 21, 2019. The two titles that got a little physical in Europe are Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story and Nippon Marathon for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. PQube also stated that this is only the beginning, as it is planning more European retail releases for former digital exclusives.

Check out the trailer for Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story!

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story launched digitally in 2018. It is a mix between a traditional RPG and a school simulation game. In the game, the Heiress has gone missing, and as such, the land of Valthiria is now in a state of upheaval. You pick groups to align with and raise up students to be strong warriors. The physical PlayStation 4 version of the game will cost £12.99 / €14.99.

Nippon Marathon also launched in 2018. It is a four player party game where players compete in a foot race to reach the finish line. The game has a story mode complete with four characters and different kinds of courses. If running marathons isn’t your thing, the game also features a ton of different minigames to play. Nippon Marathon‘s physical PlayStation 4 version will cost £14.99 / €19.99.

What do you think of PQube’s decision to make some of these digital only titles into physical versions? Are there any other games that you would love to see the company release physically? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: PQube]