Crystal Dynamics is making no secret of the fact that it has sought inspiration from multiple games for Marvel’s Avengers, and that it plans to “steal” some ideas from “great” games that have released over the past year.

“Every game has an influence on us,” Head of Studio, Scott Amos, told Games Industry. “We look at any great game and ask what we can steal from them. Looking at Spider-Man, it was close to our hearts for sure, but think of all the games that have shipped in the last ten months. We’ll steal from anybody who is the best.”

Amos revealed that Marvel’s Avengers is Crystal Dynamics’ biggest project to date, and there are currently five studios working on the game, including Nixxes, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Japan.

Amos added:

We’ve had to go hire experts like Shaun Escayg, who is our creative director. He told stories for Uncharted and The Last of Us, we needed him to help tell this story. Dave Fifield was a game director who worked on Halo and Call of Duty, we needed him to help us with multiplayer. We go around and look at what we need. Who are the experts? Vince Napoli, he’s our lead combat designer, he just did God of War, come help us with the combat. We cherry-picked the best of the best and said: ‘Let’s put this together in a new way for something bigger than we’ve ever done.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Amos reiterated that Marvel’s Avengers will only feature cosmetic microtransactions, and there won’t be any paywalls or monetization that affects gameplay.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

