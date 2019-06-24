Earlier this morning, Discord, the incredibly popular online chat service, began experiencing widespread issues. The problem has reportedly affected millions of the service’s users worldwide. According to a report via The Verge, this was a “Cloudfare and wider internet issue.” The problem was also impacting a variety of other web services. For instance, the likes of Crunchyroll and Feedly, along with several others that depend on Cloudfare, took a hit as well. For now, they seem to be up and running normally, once more.

While Cloudfare was hard at work on what could have possibly been a “route leak,” Discord experienced issues for its own reasons, apparently. A statement from the company noted that “Discord is affected by the general internet outage.” At the time of writing, Discord’s Status page suggests an issue has already been identified. Reportedly, a “fix is being implemented.” What specifically the trouble is and how long the fix will take remains to be seen.

It appears as though Cloudfare has resolved much of its troubles. The company noted, “The network responsible for the route leak has now fixed the issue.” Many services, then, should begin to resume service soon. However, the network in question has not been named by Cloudfare, though it could have somehow been connected to whatever issues were plaguing Verizon on the United States’ East Coast earlier on June 24, 2019.

When the outage initially hit, Discord tried to quickly dispel concerns. “Hang tight. Pet your cats,” advised one note on the service’s aforementioned status page. Since the internet hasn’t gone down in flames, it would seem many took the advice to heart. Cats everywhere may have received the attention they deserved. Hopefully, they’ll continue to receive love once Discord is back up and operating as normal.

Check out the PSLS Discord whenever things online are straightened out.

[Source: The Verge]