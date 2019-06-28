Even two and a half years after launch, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is still getting DLC support from publisher and developer Bandai Namco. The latest DLC pack, The Ultra Pack 1 has received a solid release date per the publisher’s official Twitter account. The Ultra Pack 1 will be available to download digitally on PS4 and other platforms on July 11, 2019.

According to a tweet from Bandai Namco, The Ultra Pack 1 will add new quests, and new characters. It will also include new costumes, attacks, and Super Souls. Currently, there is no word on a price for the DLC pack, but according to a post on ResetEra, it’s expected to be around $10, based on previous DLC prices.

Ready to discover new quests and play with new characters in #DragonBall Xenoverse 2? The Ultra Pack 1 is coming out on July 11 for PS4, XB1, NSW and PC Digital! pic.twitter.com/vck0VFsiIy — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 28, 2019

Xenoverse 2 launched on October 25, 2016 to positive reception, with critics praising the game’s art, gameplay variety, online play, and more. It’s one of many Dragon Ball games available for PS4, with an emphasis on RPG mechanics as opposed to simple 2.5D fighting found in the Budokai series.

There has been some controversy from the community concerning Xenoverse 2’s support. Some think the publisher is “milking” the series since DLC still continues to release for an almost three year old game. Others are of the mind that it’s great to see such support and gladly accept it.

Earlier in March, we reported on a story about a free-to-play ‘lite’ version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 coming to PS4s. Although, it’s out in Japan now, no release date or window was given for a Western release. It will come stateside at some point, though.

If you’re looking for more Dragon Ball goodness, Bandai Namco is working on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which had a meaty reveal at E3 2019. We actually got to try it at the show, so you can read our preview here. There is no release date for Kakarot, but it’s expected to launch in 2020.

Are you still playing Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2? Will you be picking up the DLC on July 11th?

