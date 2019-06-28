Star Wars Battlefront 2 Community Survey Released

A new community survey for Star Wars Battlefront II has been released, giving fans of the game a chance to make their voices heard when it comes to improving the game. Ben Walke, the community manager for Star Wars Battlefront II, tweeted out the link. If there has been anything on your mind regarding changes you’d like to see in the game, now is the perfect time to speak up.

If you’d like to take the survey, you can find the link in Walke’s tweet below.

It’s time for the Star Wars Battlefront II Community Survey for June. Give us your thoughts, let us know what’s on your mind.https://t.co/9HToKi3LWv pic.twitter.com/KARpx9bQ9W — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) June 28, 2019

Some of the more notable questions asked in the survey ask for people’s opinions on the level of communication from the team at DICE, one-to-ten rating scales for the new reinforcements, four current Capital Supremacy maps, the three new appearances added with the June update, Hero gameplay, and more.

Star Wars Battlefront II launched in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Initially, fans were not pleased with the game’s progression system, which focused heavily on loot boxes and random number generation. Since then, the team at DICE has turned things around with a plethora of content added to the game, including a new large scale game mode called Capital Supremacy and many fan favorite Heroes and Villains.

Most recently, the long awaited Droidekas were added into Star Wars Battlefront II, alongside the new TX-130 tank for the Galactic Republic and a new map for Capital Supremacy on Naboo (which has had some crashing issues). With all of this new content added into the game, now is the perfect time to give feedback to the team at DICE so they can implement changes before the next update drops.

Will you be taking the community survey for Star Wars Battlefront II? What are some of the changes you would like to see made to the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

