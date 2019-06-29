Beenox has announced that it’ll be releasing an update for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on July 3rd, which will include a fix for the save data corruption issue affecting PlayStation 4 players.

It appears that the problem occurs when players complete quite a few Time Trial races. Beenox has asked PS4 owners to avoid them altogether until the patch is rolled out.

In addition to the above, the following features and content will be included in the update, as detailed by the developer:

1. Introduction of the Grand Prix content:

“Twilight Tour” will be a brand-new track available to Local Arcade and Online modes. The character Tawna will able to be earned through completing Grand Prix challenges and earning Nitro Points. You will also be able to earn additional new items including karts, skins, stickers, decal, and paint jobs!

2. Introduction of Online Leaderboards:

· Nitro Point Online Leaderboard

You can earn Nitro Points by completing challenges accessible in the Grand Prix menu. The more Nitro Points you gather, the higher you’ll climb the leaderboard!

· Championship Leaderboard

You can earn points based on your performance while playing online multiplayer: You’re given a number of points each time you complete a race in online multiplayer. You receive more points the higher your placement is when each race is over (first is the most, and eighth place is the least). The Leaderboard is unlocked after you finish your first online race.

Leaderboard rewards will be distributed on the first day following the Grand Prix and will reset at the end of each Grand Prix season.

3. The Pit Stop

A variety of new content will be added to the Pit Stop including karts, characters, character skins, decals, paint jobs, wheels, and kart stickers that can be redeemed with Wumpa Coins.

When visiting the Pit Stop, you’ll notice that items that were added as part of the Nitro Tour Grand Prix have little Nitro cannisters over their icons. You’ll notice the same thing in the customization menu over the same icons. This small Nitro cannister with a percentage tied to it denotes the extra Nitro Point boost you’ll get whenever completing challenges with these customization options equipped. The percentage increase stacks with each customization item you have equipped. So get collecting, and get stacking!

As a special call-out to some of the new additions, the “Nitro Squad” characters Ami, Megumi, Isabella, and Liz can be redeemed using Wumpa Coins in the Pit Stop and flags from nations around the world will be added as kart stickers.

4. Online

Podium animations will be added to online matches when you finish in the top 3 of an online multiplayer race.

5. User Interface Improvements

A “Message of the Day” feature will be added to the Main Menu.

6. Wumpa Coin Earn Rate

Adjustments will be made to the Wumpa Coin earn rate, and additional information on the earn rate will be added to the end-of-race report, so you can know how you got to your number.

7. Character Icons

The mini-map icons and racer icons will now represent the character skin that you have equipped.

8. Patches: Issues of Note

The following issues will be addressed in the patch:

8a. Global Save File Corruption Issue on PS4

8b. Pit Stop:

Will address an issue where Users were unable to purchase the “Electron Aqua” paint from the pit stop.

8c. Online:

Will address various known online stability issues related to the lobby, arcade, adventure, other parts of the game, and menus.

8d. Tracks:

Collisions of certain maps have been reworked to remove stuck spots and possible exploit areas, along with an improvement to fidelity.

8e. User Interface:

An issue where personal Time Trial and Relic scores are not highlighted in the “Highscores” menu will be addressed.

8f. Community Feedback:

All villains from CNK will now be protected by the Velo mask when racing with that Power Up.

For more on Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, check out our recent coverage.

[Source: Activision]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.