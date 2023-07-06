Crash Team Rumble Season 1 Update Fixes PS5 Crashes

The Crash Team Rumble Season 1 update has been released today alongside the start of the Ripper Roo early access event. While the former solves problems like the high-volume crashes on PS5, the latter has seemingly introduced its own issues that actually benefit players.

The Crash Team Rumble Season 1 update patch notes are fairly short and simple, only mentioning fixes for crashes on the PS5 and those related to N.Tropy’s abilities. The update went live at 9 a.m. PT on July 6, 2023. You can see the full patch notes below:

General

A crash involving hero abilities associated with N.Tropy has been resolved.

A high-volume crash that has affected some users on the PS5 has been resolved

Unsurprisingly, the patch arrived at the start of Season 1. The main draw at the start of the season is the early access Ripper’s Lost It! event for Ripper Roo. From 8 AM PT today until July 10, players need to find and collect marbles that are scattered across the game’s maps. As well as the character himself, there will be skins, emblems, and other rewards to unlock. The good news is that players are unlocking Ripper and other rewards at a quicker rate than they should. Toys For Bob are aware of the problem but won’t be changing the progression rate, so make use of this bug while you can.

Those who miss the event will be able to unlock the character from July 20 when he is fully released. Toys For Bob also wanted to stress that the character is not for sale and is not locked behind the Battle Pass.

July 20 is also the debut for the new Bogged Down map. This will arrive alongside the Bogged Down challenge which will see players collecting fish across all maps to earn more rewards. And on July 13, there will be the Zap Trap limited-time mode running until July 17.

August begins with an early access period for the Sticky TNT power from August 3 to August 7. This will be fully released on August 24. The Zap Trap 2 limited-time mode will run between August 17 to August 21. Finally, between August 24 and August 28 there will be an early access period for the new Dr. N. Gin character. He will be fully released on September 14.