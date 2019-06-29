Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy XIV suffered from a series of DDoS attacks yesterday, June 28th, that saw the game’s North American servers go down for a few hours. This isn’t the first time the MMORPG has been targeted by DDoS attackers but it’s been quite a while since the last time they successfully managed to bring servers down.

An official notice on Final Fantasy XIV‘s website states:

We are currently experiencing technical difficulties due to a DDoS attack. We are looking into the way attacks are being made and taking countermeasures. [Date & Time]

From Jun. 28, 2019 12:24 p.m. (PDT) [Details]

Players may be experiencing the following issues:

・Disconnected from NA data center Worlds

・Difficulty logging in to NA data center Worlds

・Difficulty accessing, sending, and receiving data from NA data centers

In a subsequent update, Square Enix noted that while Final Fantasy XIV has recovered from the attacks, the company will continue to monitor the situation and work with internet service providers to deploy appropriate countermeasures.

It’s unclear who was behind the attack, which came a few days ahead of Shadowbringer‘s launch.

Final Fantasy XIV is due to receive its latest expansion next week on July 2nd. Square Enix recently released extensive patch notes for update 5.0, which will coincide with Shadowbringer‘s launch. Expect an abundance of new playable content, additional features, system updates, and more.

An overview is as follows:

You must face the myriad perils of lands unknown, but how you do so will be up to you. Whether you choose to take up the fight as a gunbreaker or dancer, see the world through the eyes of a Viera or Hrothgar, or leverage Trust to challenge dungeons with your NPC allies, you will find there is much to be done both near and far─and plentiful updates to the battle system and crafting and gathering, as well as other new features and improvements to make it all worth the while.

We’ll update our readers when patch 5.0 goes live.

[Source: Square Enix]