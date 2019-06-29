Bethesda has released a roadmap of RAGE 2‘s Wasteland Challenges and objectives for the month of July. Starting this weekend, players will be able to partake in weekly missions to unlock exclusive rewards like the DOOM-Bringer shotgun skin, and will also have a chance to replay past events that they’ve missed to bag their respective rewards.

Details are as follows:

GLOBAL WORMING THREE-PART EVENT: JUNE 28 – JULY 11

Phase One (June 28 – July 1): Drive off the Worm! Drive off the Worm in the name of the Trade Coalition and you’ll get 15x Nanotrite Boosters and 15x Life Glands.

Phase Two (July 2 – July 4): Drive off the Worm Again! The giant nuisance has returned and it’s wreaking havoc. Get rid of it again for 15x Weapon Core Mods and the Apparition Shotgun Skin.

Phase Three (July 5 – July 11): Kill the Worm! You very clearly told the Worm if it ever came back, you’d have to kill it. Well it’s back, and now you have to kill it and kill it good. Putting it down for good will definitely be worth it, though, because you’ll get the brand-new one-wheeler Armadillo vehicle.



WASTELAND CHALLENGE REWIND: JULY 12 – JULY 18

Didn’t get to take part in a past challenge, and therefore lost out on the sweet, sweet reward that came with it? You’re in luck. This week we’re offering you a second chance at love, by which we obviously mean we’re giving you the opportunity to collect all those past rewards in one go. Take out 1,000,000 Goons with the rest of the community and you’ll receive all the rewards to date (with the exception of the Worm-related rewards), plus the brand-new Last Lullaby Assault Rifle skin.

RAINING DOOM: JULY 19 – JULY 25

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire… are raining from the sky and seriously disrupting the Trade Coalition’s supply routes. They’re looking for Rangers willing to investigate the meteor sites and find out what the HELL is going on. See what we did there? No? You will. Loot 250,000 meteor sites and you’ll get the DOOM-Bringer Shotgun skin.

IMMORTAL, MY ASS: JULY 26 – AUGUST 1

The Immortal Shrouded have been gathering data from the meteors dotted around the wasteland, hoping to further their own scientific research. The Trade Coalition can’t have that. Get out there and put their name to the test. Take out 1,000,000 Immortal Shrouded and the Trade Coalition will make it worth your while with the new Deep Burn Shotgun skin.

For more on RAGE 2, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: Bethesda]

