Open-world FPS Rage 2 has provided some fun for those into running around and shooting people. Rise of the Ghosts, the game’s first expansion, gave you a chance to take on people who claimed they were ghosts while lacking any actual ghosts. With the second expansion, you’re not going to be disappointed if you want to fight something actually spooky. Called TerrorMania, the expansion pits you against a skeleton army after stumbling into an alternate reality called the Deadlands. Your goal is to close the tear between realities by assembling a device called the NecroDisc. You can grab TerrorMania when it launches on November 14th, 2019 for the price of $5.

Thankfully, you’re going to be armed with all-new badass weapons while doing this. Specifically, you’ll get a chance to use the Sword of Transitus. Like any good sword, you can use it for slashing, stabbing, and all-purpose melee combat attacks. However, as you hurt and kill enemies with the Sword of Transitus, you’ll power it up and eventually, you can unleash that power in a destructive shockwave.

You’ll probably need this sword as you take on the undead enemies of the Deadlands and explore twisted locations that are vaguely based on areas from the main game. You’ll be taking on undead versions of the Good Squad and exploring “Overbone City,” which is like Overgrown City from the base game but with more bones. The fun doesn’t stop after you finish the expansion either, as you can revisit the Deadlands at any time to find collectibles and kill more skeletons.

While you can get TerrorMania on its own, there’s also a digital deluxe version that you can nab for $17.50. This version will come with the following extra goodies: