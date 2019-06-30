Nightwolf Is up Next to Join Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Roster

A Twitter tease by Mortal Kombat 11 Director, Ed Boon, suggests that Nightwolf will be the next DLC character to join the game’s roster. Following a leak back in April, Nightwolf was officially confirmed as part of Kombat Pack 1, which comes with a total of six characters.

Check out the tweet below:

“And now a taste of things to kome….”#MortalKombat11 pic.twitter.com/lK2jbGj17n — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 28, 2019

Other than Nightwolf, the Kombat Pack will add Sindel and Spawn. Shang Tsung, who is voiced by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa from the 1995 film, is already available.

The remaining two characters have yet to be revealed but if leaks are anything to go by (and they’ve been accurate so far), Ash, Fujin, Joker, Sheeva, and Terminator will all be released in due course. We’re just not sure what order they’ll be released in, and which three fighters out of these will become part of Kombat Pack 2.

In case you missed it, here’s what’s included in Kombat Pack 1:

Character skin and gear sets for each DLC character

Bonus Johnny Cage Ninja Mime character skin and gear set

18 bonus character skins for existing Mortal Kombat 11 characters

One-week early access for all content listed above

We’ll update our readers when we have further details and a release date for Nightwolf.

