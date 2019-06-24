Rumors have circulated for weeks regarding the Joker’s potential arrival as a Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character. The speculation began with a supposed leak of DLC content, which also featured the likes of the since confirmed Night Wolf, Sindel, and Spawn. Now an apparent tease on social media seems to suggest the Batman rogue may indeed receive an MK11 confirmation of his own.

The recent bout of excitement kicked off when Creative Director Ed Boon tweeted lyrics from the Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” song. Boon’s tweet of the lyrics, “Some people call me a cowboy…” prompted his followers to respond with other lyrics from the track. One person, however, went off tune, adding their own flair to the thread. This particular response resulted in NetherRealm’s Community Manager, Tyler Lansdown adding, “What a joker.” Divorced from discussion of Mortal Kombat 11 DLC, Lansdown’s reply seems little more than a play on both the joking nature of the post and the title of the song in question. Some fans see it differently, though.

What a joker. — Tyler Lansdown (@tylerlansdown) June 21, 2019

Is this truly a Joker tease or mere coincidence? Anything seems possible at this point, especially since other leaked characters have previously been confirmed. Of course, the Clown Prince of Crime isn’t the only pop culture character fans are hoping to see appear in MK11. Ash Williams from The Evil Dead receives a fair share of speculation, too. Even franchise star Bruce Campbell has partaken in a tease or two, despite older assertions that such rumors were false.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. Owners of Kombat Pack 1 can play DLC fighter Shang Tsung now. He’ll be available to purchase separately on June 25th. Meanwhile, release dates for the rest of the Kombat Pack 1 characters remain unknown.

[Source: Tyler Lansdown on Twitter via Prima Games]