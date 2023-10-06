List of Movies Available to PS Plus Premium Members for Free via Sony Pictures Core App

Sony announced yesterday that PS Plus Premium and Deluxe members can now access up to 100 movies via the Sony Pictures Core app as part of their membership. The benefit is available at no additional cost, but the catalog of movies may vary by region. We now have a list of all the movies currently available in the U.S.
All movies available to PS Plus Premium members as of October 5, 2023
Do note that the list below is subject to change.
- 30 Days of Night: Dark Days
- 6 Bullets
- The 6th Day
- All the King’s Men
- Anacondas
- Applebee’s Alpha
- Arena
- The Art of War II: Betrayal
- Attack the Block
- Baghead
- Barney’s Version
- Berserk
- Black Dynamite
- Blind Fury
- The Blob
- Blue Thunder
- The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day
- The Brothers Grimsby
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casualties of War
- The Cottage
- The Covenant
- The Damned United
- The Deep
- The Devil’s Backbone
- Dragon Wars
- Driven
- Drunken Master
- An Evening with Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder
- The Experiment
- The Fan
- Felon
- The Fifth Element
- Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children
- Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- The Final Girls
- Freaks of Nature
- Frozen River
- Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
- Go
- Godzilla (1998)
- Godzilla (2000)
- Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- The Guard
- Hancock
- Harry Brown
- Home Sweet Hell
- House of the Flying Daggers
- Idle Hands
- The International
- Into the Grizzly Maze
- Iron Man: Rise of Technovore
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV
- Labyrinth
- The Lazurus Project
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- The Lost Skeleton of Cadavra
- Magic Magic
- Meeting Evil
- Mortal Thoughts
- Multiplicity
- My Girl
- Night of the Creeps
- One False Move
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Premium Rush
- Private Resort
- Pulse
- [REC]
- Resident Evil: Damnation
- Resident Evil: Vendetta
- Revolve
- Run Lola Run
- Running with Scissors
- School Daze
- Scream of Fear
- Screamers
- Seraphim Falls
- Silent Rage
- Sleepwalkers
- Smashed
- Sniper
- Sniper 3
- Sniper Reloaded
- Sniper Ultimate Kill
- Starman
- Starship Troopers: Invasion
- Starship Troopers 3: Marauder
- The Take
- The Talking of Pelham 123
- Things Are Tough All Over
- To Die For
- Underworld Awakening
- Universal Solider: Day of Reckoning
- Unthinkable
- The Virginity Hit
- Where the Day Takes You