List of Movies Available to PS Plus Premium Members for Free via Sony Pictures Core App

Sony announced yesterday that PS Plus Premium and Deluxe members can now access up to 100 movies via the Sony Pictures Core app as part of their membership. The benefit is available at no additional cost, but the catalog of movies may vary by region. We now have a list of all the movies currently available in the U.S.

All movies available to PS Plus Premium members as of October 5, 2023

Do note that the list below is subject to change.