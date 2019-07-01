Earlier this morning, it was revealed Remedy Entertainment now owns the publishing rights to its Alan Wake franchise. Obviously, this has many hoping the series will eventually appear on other platforms. There are also fans patiently awaiting a proper sequel to the 2010 release. According to Remedy, the former is especially a possibility; however, only if the team chooses to work towards such an endeavor.

When asked by GameSpot about what retrieving Alan Wake’s publishing rights means for Remedy, the studio responded with the following, “The only thing we want to clarify, now that Remedy owns the publishing rights, is that we could bring Alan Wake to different platforms if we so choose. We have nothing to announce for now.”

It is a simple, succinct statement. Yet, this seems to suggest that, for the foreseeable future at least, Alan Wake may only ever return to give the likes of PlayStation or Nintendo fans a chance at experiencing the Stephen King-inspired adventure. A potential sequel doesn’t appear as though it may be in Remedy’s plans. This shouldn’t be too surprising, given the impending release of Control and the team’s hopes of its becoming a new multi-sequel series.

Remedy’s last outing with Alan Wake consisted of the Alan Wake’s American Nightmare launch in 2012. This did not advance the narrative in any meaningful way, as it has no bearing on the franchise’s original entry.

For now, fans should probably be gearing up for the TV show adaptation. Peter Calloway, the Legion showrunner, lead the Alan Wake television series. Meanwhile, series creator Sam Lake will serve as an executive producer. At present, specifics about the show itself remains under wraps.

While the wait for new Alan Wake content persists, Remedy’s Control may quench the desire of fans eager for another supernatural tale. The new game will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on August 27th, 2019.

[Source: GameSpot]