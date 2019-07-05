Spike Chunsoft brought some big guns with it to the 2019 Anime Expo. It will be bringing not one, but three new titles to the West in the coming months. Conception Plus: Maiden of the Twelve Stars will be released in fall 2019, while the Robotics;Notes series will be heading Westward in 2020.

Conception Plus is an enhanced version of the 2012 PSP title of the same name. It’s set in the fantasy world of Granvania. Stepping in the shoes of Itsuki Yuge, players will have to form bonds with the twelve star maidens in order to “birth a new generation of Star Children.” This is the first time the original Conception will be released outside of Japan, though this remaster will feature some big changes. Conception Plus will be released on November 5, 2019 in North America, while those in Europe will be able to get it on November 8th.

Spike Chunsoft Anime Expo: Three Games Releasing Outside of Japan WATCH GALLERY

You can preorder it now, giving you the Conception Plus Day One edition. It will come with an exclusive mini-calendar featuring the Star Maidens. There will also be a special Limited Edition, which is exclusive to the NIS America online store. That comes with two-disc soundtrack, art cards, an art book, and a special beach towel.

In addition, Spike Chunsoft is also planning on bringing the Robotics;Notes series outside of Japan in 2020. While it doesn’t have a release date yet, Robotics;Notes Elite has been confirmed to be launching sometime next year. It centers around Kaito Yashio and Akiho Senomiya, who make up the Central Tanegashima High Robot Research High. With the club on the brink of disbandment, the efforts to save the club spiral into a conspiracy that threatens the whole world.

In addition to Robotics;Notes Elite, the Robotics;Notes Dash sequel will also be heading West. As there’s still some time before they make their way out of Japan, we’ll have to wait a little bit for more information.

Conception Plus: Maiden of the Twelve Stars will release on November 5, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PC. Robotics;Notes Elite is slated for 2020 and will be available on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you excited to try these new Spike Chunsoft games out? Let us know!

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.