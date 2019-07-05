The Uncharted film may finally have a 2020 launch date; yet, much about the project remains secret. For one, many are eager to learn what adventure Nathan Drake will embark upon on the big screen, especially since actor Tom Holland will play a younger version of the character. Now there’s a bit more out in the wild about the film in general, thanks to a recent interview GamesRadar conducted with director Dan Trachtenberg. Apparently, fans should not expect to see any one story adapted for the big screen, as it would do nothing more than serve as a “lesser experience.”

During the interview, Trachtenberg spoke specifically about wanting to avoid retreading old ground. “[I] have been approached with different versions of this tale, and have always been not that interested in it because I didn’t really want to trace the game.”

He continued, explaining that copy and paste job would never be able to live up to what players have already experienced. “I didn’t really feel like it was at all worthy of making a video game adaptation, [if[ we’re just gonna copy what the game is and just serve people a lesser experience than what they’ve experienced in such an incredible way.”

Interestingly, Trachtenberg seems pretty confident in whatever story he and the film’s creative team are putting together. So confident, in fact, that he said Naughty Dog would likely take notes from the movie if ever the studio returned to the franchise. Trachtenberg told GamesRadar, “if Naughty Dog so chose to make another Uncharted game featuring Nate and Sully… this movie’s story is probably the story that they would want to tell.”

When will fans finally get to see the film in action? As far as a set photos and a trailer are concerned, that remains to be seen. Production was expected to begin this past April, but has since been delayed to an unspecified time. In fact, it appears casting may still be underway. As of March 2019, Sony was still in search of its live-action Victor Sullivan.

If all goes as planned, Uncharted will hit theaters late next year on December 18, 2020.

[Source: GamesRadar]