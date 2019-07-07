Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during Anime Expo 2019 that it’s pushing Digimon Survive‘s release to 2020. The publisher didn’t provide a reason for the delay but the move doesn’t come as a surprise because we’ve barely heard anything about the game despite it originally being set for a summer 2019 release.

However, Bandai Namco did reveal some new information during its panel. As reported by RPG Site, Digimon Survive is set in an “entirely new world.” Seeking inspiration from the anime series, the developer brought the idea of Digimon responding to their partners’ emotional state to the game. Digimon will be impacted by how players respond to them.

Bandai Namco also revealed that Digimon Survive will seek inspiration from Japanese mythology. The idea came from Digimon Adventure’s director who suggested an origin story where Digimon were spiritual beings in ancient times.

In case you missed our previous coverage, here’s an official overview of Digimon Survive:

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger. As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

Digimon Survive is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll update our readers when a new release date is announced.

[Source: RPG Site]