New Dauntless Fortune and Glory Update Arriving Later This Month

Dauntless, the free-to-play co-operative monster slaying game from Phoenix Labs, will get its Fortune and Glory update on July 16, 2019. The free patch will bring with it a suite of new content for players, including things like Trials to push players to their limits, two new Hunt Passes, a new in-game shop called Lady Luck’s Shop, and pirate themed gear.

The Trials will bring timed weekly challenges, complete with “The Wall of Champions” leaderboard, and will send people against bosses with different modifiers applied. You’ll earn a new currency, known as Steel Marks, for completing them. These can be put toward new weapon mods and specials. Trials will have a “Dauntless” difficulty, which award Gilded Marks. This rarer currency will allow players to purchase unique cosmetic items from the new in-game shop.

The update also kicks off a new season in-game, known as “High Skies.” It will come with two Hunt Passes. These give you the chance to get things like pirate-themed gear as you level up a pass.

For those who are unfamiliar with Dauntless, it has four players team up to hunt powerful creatures. It is a Monster Hunter-like, where you have four elements to use and slice off certain components from boss enemies to craft armor and weapons. Armor and weapons retain the elemental type of the creature they were taken from.

What do you think of Dauntless‘ new Fortune and Glory update? Will you be playing it with friends when it launches on July 16th? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]