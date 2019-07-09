Sony is placing a big bet on battle royale smash Fortnite this summer. Five different Fortnite PS4 bundles will be available all throughout Europe, each coming with exclusive content. Whether you’re looking to get a new controller, a new headset, or even to upgrade your system, there’s a bundle for everyone out there. They’ll be available beginning July 24th, though some regions will have to wait a bit longer.

All of the bundles will come with a code for the exclusive Neo Versa Outfit, as well as the Neo Phrenzy Back Bling. In addition, each bundle will come with V-Bucks for you to spend at your leisure. Every package also comes with a code to download Fortnite, which is already free-to-play, of course.

The first bundle will give you a jet black 500GB PlayStation 4 and corresponding Dualshock 4 controller. There will also be a second 500GB PS4 bundle that comes with a two Dualshock 4 controllers, instead of one. All of the other contents remain the same as the first bundle. If you’re looking to upgrade to a PS4 Pro, however, there will be a bundle for you, as well. The PS4 Pro bundle will come with a 1TB system, controller, and 2,000 V-Bucks, in addition to the cosmetic content.

These bundles will expand to accessories, as well. If you’re only in the market for a new Dualshock 4 controller, a special bundle will come with the Neo Versa set of items, though this will only include 500 V-Bucks. In addition, you can get your hands on a Gold Wireless Headset that will nab you all of the exclusive Fortnite content, plus 2,000 V-Bucks.

This isn’t the first time Sony and Epic Games have teamed up. Some time ago, you could’ve gotten your hands on a black Dualshock 4 bundled with some exclusive Fortnite content. And there is regularly content available exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

The bundles will begin to be available on July 24, 2019. However, bundle availability and release date will vary across regions. Will you be getting your hands on any of these? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]