Metroidvania-inspired titles have been getting a lot of love lately, thanks to the likes of Control and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Now, another is on the horizon. However, Outbuddies, seems to be taking a more classic route, with regards to its inspirations.

Outbuddies is a “dual-hero Metroidvania” from developer Julian Laufer and publisher Headup Games, the latter of which helped bring Bridge Constructor Portal to market. The self-styled “dual-hero Metroidvania” will hit Steam for PC later in 2019. Meanwhile, it’s slated to come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on an unspecified date in 2020.

For a peak at what to expect from Outbuddies, be sure to check out the announcement trailer in the video below:

Interestingly, Outbuddies began as a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 from Laufer. With the money raised, Laufer set out to design a classic Metroidvania about mysterious mining creatures (the Wozan), the Old Gods, and more. In exploring this world, players will venture across five unique areas, filled with puzzle solving, boss battles, and myriad other types of hazards.

The Buddy part of the experience comes into play with the “Buddy unit,” which can roam independently of the player character around a map. Players will have full control of the Buddy unit to manipulate things in the environment, using skills such as hacking, scanning, and telekinesis.

Outbuddies‘ setting seems as interesting as all other facets of the experience. The game takes place in Bahlam, a city sunken in the South Atlantic Ocean and once inhabited by the Old Gods. Players adopt the role of Nikolay Bernstein, a maritime archaeologist who awakens after a shipwreck only to find himself lost 36,000 feet below sea level. Based on the trailer above, all of these details are beautifully accentuated by the handcrafted pixel art.

[Source: Gematsu]