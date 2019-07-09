A new sale has popped up on the PlayStation Store, and this one is attempting to nostalgia to lure people in. Dubbed “PlayStation Retro,” this new deal features massive discounts on classic titles from years past. From BioShock to Castlevania, this may be the sale to spark some beloved memories. Some are remasters of beloved classics, some are ports, and some are only available on the PS3. But there’s sure to be something in this sale for everyone!

Here are all the titles on sale:

2064: Read Only Memories ($4.99)

99Vidas ($2.49)

ACA NEOGEO Aero Fighters 2 ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Art of Fighting ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Burning Fight ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Fatal Fury 2 ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Ghost Pilots ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Samurai Shodown ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Super Sidekicks ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters ’94 ($3.99)

ACA NEOGEO Zed Blade ($3.99)

ADK DAMASHI ($3.74)

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics ($13.99)

Ape Escape 2 ($4.99)

Arcade Archives Crazy Climber ($3.99)

Arcade Archives Moon Cresta ($3.99)

Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid ($3.99)

Arcade Archives NOVA2001 ($3.99)

Arcade Archives Terra Cresta ($3.99)

Art of Fighting Anthology ($3.74)

Axiom Verge ($9.99)

Batman: Return to Arkham ($7.99)

BioShock: The Collection ($14.99)

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain ($1.19)

Breath of Fire IV ($3.59)

Bully ($8.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered ($15.99) Variety Map Pack ($7.49)

Capcom Fighting Evolution ($3.99)

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 ($3.99)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection ($13.99)

Castlevania Requiem ($11.99)

Cel Damage HD ($2.49)

Classics PS4 Bundle ($9.99)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy ($19.99)

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness ($3.59)

Dark Cloud ($7.49)

Dark Cloud 2 ($7.49)

Darksiders Warmastered Edition ($3.99)

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition ($5.99)

Dark Souls: Remastered ($23.99)

Darkstalkers ($3.59)

Darkstalkers 3 ($3.59)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered ($3.74)

Destroy All Humans! ($3.99)

Destroy All Humans! 2 ($3.99)

Devil May Cry HD Collection ($14.99) & 4SE Bundle ($11.24)

Die for Valhalla! ($5.99) Special Edition ($7.49)

Dino Crisis ($3.59)

Dino Crisis 2 ($3.59)

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition ($17.99)

Double Switch – 25th Anniversary Edition ($7.49)

Dragon’s Crown Pro ($14.99)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen ($20.99)

FantaVision ($2.49)

FEZ ($3.24)

Full Throttle Remastered ($3.74)

God Hand ($3.99)

Grand Theft Auto III ($8.99)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas ($10.04)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy ($17.49)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City ($8.99)

Gravity Rush Remastered ($8.99)

Grim Fandango Remastered ($3.74)

Grphyon Knight Epic ($3.39)

Hitman HD Enhanced Edition ($23.99)

Hot Shots Tennis ($4.99)

Hyper Sentinel ($2.59)

IKARUGA ($4.99)

Indigo Prophecy ($7.49)

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy ($5.99)

Jak II ($5.99)

Jak 3 ($5.99)

Jak X: Combat Racing ($5.99)

Jak and Daxter Bundle ($5.99)

Journey: Collector’s Edition ($12.49)

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection ($7.49)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver ($1.19)

LocoRoco Remastered ($5.99)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered ($5.99)

Manhunt ($8.99)

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered ($9.99)

Maximo: Ghosts to Glory ($3.99)

Max Payne ($8.99)

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle ($46.19)

Mega Man 8 ($3.59)

Mega Man Legends ($3.99)

Mega Man Legends 2 ($3.99)

Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition ($4.99)

Metal Slug 3 ($5.24)

Metal Slug XX ($6.99)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty ($9.99)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir ($29.99)

Okage: Shadow King ($2.49)

Okami HD ($15.99)

Onimusha: Warlords ($13.99)

Owlboy ($14.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ($23.99)

Pocket Fighter ($3.59)

Prototype ($8.99)

Prototype 2 ($11.99)

Prototype Biohazard Bundle ($14.99)

Psychonauts ($2.49)

Puyo Puyo Champions ($4.99)

Red Dead Revolver ($8.99)

Red Faction ($2.49)

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered ($14.99)

Red Faction II ($2.99)

Resident Evil Director’s Cut ($3.99)

Resident Evil 2 (PSOne Classic) ($3.59)

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis ($3.59)

Resonance of Fate 4K/HD Edition ($24.49)

Retro City Rampage DX ($4.99)

Rise of the Kasai ($3.74)

Rogue Galaxy ($7.49)

Samurai Shodown VI ($2.99)

Samurai Shodown V Special ($5.99)

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) ($12.99)

Shenmue I & II ($17.99)

Shining Resonance Refrain ($29.99)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore ($9.99)

Sonic Mania ($14.99)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy ($25.99)

Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle ($41.24)

Stardew Valley ($11.99)

Street Fighter Alpha ($3.59)

Street Fighter Alpha 2 ($3.59)

Street Fighter Alpha 3 ($3.59)

Strider 2 ($3.59)

Super Bomberman R ($19.99)

Syberia Collection ($11.99)

Tearaway Unfolded ($9.99)

The Bard’s Tale: Remastered and Resnarkled ($2.99)

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match ($4.49)

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga ($3.74)

The Last Blade 2 ($4.49)

The Mark of Kri ($7.49)

The Misadventures of Tron Bonne ($3.59)

The Warriors ($8.99)

Thimbleweed Park ($7.99)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition ($5.99)

Tomb Raider: Underworld ($1.49)

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 ($12.49)

Wild Arms 3 ($7.49)

WipEout Omega Collection ($7.99)

Yakuza Kiwami ($9.99)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 ($24.99)

Zeus Quest Remastered ($2.69)

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner MvRS ($14.99)

[Source: PlayStation Store]