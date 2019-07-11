It’s official; the world of Persona has been integrated into nearly every entertainment medium. Anime series, films, and manga are one thing. But now the Atlus franchise has stepped into another league entirely again–stage plays. That’s right, Persona 5‘s narrative will be adapted for a stage play that is set to open in Japan this December.

Persona 5: The Stage will bring the Phantom Thieves to life like never before. At present, specifics concerning the play remain scarce. However, a bit of casting news is available. Hiroki Ino, who recently starred in Japan’s Repeat TV mini-series, will adopt the role of Persona 5’s Joker for the stage. Other casting details are featured on the play’s official website. For instance, Yu Saotome, of Kamen Rider Heisei Generations fame, has apparently been tapped to play Shiho Suzui. Yet, Saotome’s appearance on the site, as well as that of other actors, is not as prominent compared to Ino’s.

Check out the gallery below for a look at what Hiroki Ino will bring to the role of Joker:

A Persona 5 Stage Play Will Open in Japan This December WATCH GALLERY

Persona 5: The Stage’s first showing is scheduled for Thursday, December 13th at the Melparque Hall in Osaka. According to the play’s website, it will show there for three days, until December 15th, then move to Tokyo’s Tennozu Galaxy Theater on December 19th. There the stage play will remain until its final date approximately two weeks later on December 29th. Ticket information, including prices and where to purchase them, have not yet been revealed.

How on Earth will Persona 5’s massive story with its myriad possibilities be condensed into a stage play? This, too, remains a mystery. While the wait for such information persists, fans of the franchise can treat themselves to a whole host of other Persona-related content. Persona 5 Royal, for example, is slated to launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on October 31, 2019. The enhanced version of Persona 5 will come West on an unspecified date in 2020.

[Source: Persona 5: The Stage via DualShockers]