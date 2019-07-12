When Cyberpunk 2077’s cover art was revealed, some were let down. One of the biggest tenants of Cyberpunk 2077 is player choice. That begins with the player character, V. While we haven’t gotten a great look at the character creator in action, CD Projekt RED has ambitious goals for the final product. As such, some found it disappointing that the cover art fell victim to the “guy with a gun” cover art so many other games are also plagued with. While it won’t completely save what many see as generic art, when Cyberpunk 2077 does release, it will feature reversible cover art, allowing players to display a female V, if they so choose.

While technically CD Projekt RED already clarified that Cyberpunk 2077 would have reversible cover art, this is the first confirmation that the other side will indeed have a female protagonist. This comes from the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, where a user posted a screenshot of a message with what appears to be the official Cyberpunk Twitter account.

The situation is similar to Mass Effect 3, which had reversible cover art that featured FemShep, who had yet to get proper recognition. That doesn’t fix the whole “generic cover art” problem, but at least you can customize the package somewhat.

Hopefully we’ll get a glimpse of the alternate Cyberpunk 2077 cover art soon. As we quickly approach the release of this highly-anticipated title, we’ll likely continue to hear more on the upcoming RPG. We recently got a sneak peek at the high-octane soundtrack, and we also learned it will not, in fact, feature a morality system.

We won’t have to wait long to finally get our hands on Cyberpunk 2077. It will release on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be repping a female V on your physical copy? Let us know!

