Cross-play is a hot topic in games these days. With massive titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare getting full PC console cross-play at launch, Borderlands fans have been wondering about Borderlands 3’s inclusion of the feature. Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford publicly stated that the upcoming Borderlands 3 will not include cross-play alongside the game’s launch. This comes by way of a tweet from Pitchford in which he cleared up any misconceptions about the announcement that will be made pertaining to Borderlands 3 on July 16th. According to what we know, the announcement will be a “celebration of togetherness,” which many had assumed was in regards to cross-play.

Pitchford said “Some folks may be speculating that this thing tomorrow may be about cross play. Tomorrow’s thing is awesome, but *not* about cross-play.” He went on to confirm that the team at Gearbox is actively pursuing the implementation of cross-play in the looter shooter. “But, Good News: We are committed to supporting cross-play for Borderlands 3 with our partners as soon as practicable after launch,” he continued.

However, he followed up that tweet with a response about cross-play. “To be clear, there will not be any cross-play functionality in Borderlands 3 at launch as we work closely with our partners to create a positive cross-play experience as soon as practicable. We are committed to cross-play on as many platforms as possible,” Pitchford stated.

There’s a lot we don’t know: Like what the announcement on July 16th will be and if/when Borderlands 3 will implement cross-play. Ever since the game’s official announcement, we’ve been fortunate enough to receive constant tidbits of information from Gearbox ahead of the game’s launch on September 13, 2019.

Stay tuned to PlayStation Lifestyle, as we'll keep you updated on the announcement on July 16th, as well as all things Borderlands 3.

