Gearbox Software has announced a new event, and you’re invited. On July 16, 2019, Gearbox will be hosting a “Celebration of Togetherness” for Borderlands 3 and, while details are slight, it’s likely a can’t-miss event for fans of all kinds. The event kicks off promptly at 7 AM PDT, so be sure to reserve your spot now.

The event is currently a mystery. The name certainly indicates it will be a multiplayer-centric event, but it’s up in the air right now. Perhaps we’ll get anther in-depth look at the Borderlands 3 multiplayer in action?

So far, we’ve seen three of the four new Vault Hunters in action. The first Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal event centered on Amara and Zane, a Siren and Operative, respectively. At E3, the Gunner Moze was thrown into the mix, giving fans their first chance to truly see what makes her tick. Presumably, this latest event will finally put a spotlight on FL4K, the Beastmaster. We haven’t gotten a chance to fully see him in action, so hopefully this new event will deliver.

We’ll likely also see more of the multiplayer improvements Gearbox is making in action, as well. The developer certainly looks to be dedicating its time to making co-op the most refined it’s been in the series. For the first time in the series, Borderlands 3 will feature level scaling for both loot and enemies, plus separate loot streams for players, if that’s what you’d like. And excitingly, we just learned that there will be an all new pinging system, allowing for more effective communication.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Will you be attending this event? What do you hope to see from it? Go on and let us know!