Romeo and Juliet’s tale of two starcrossed lovers will soon make its way to a console or PC near you, kind of. Mexican studio The Dreamerians has announced the action-adventure title A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home, a Romeo and Juliet-inspired story starring a rat and his beloved, who just so happens to be a mouse. HandyGames will publish the title in 2021 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

Mat, the lovestruck titular rat, wants nothing more than to return to his beloved Nat, a family house pet. To truly live as lovers do, the couple must escape to freedom outside. Their journey won’t be easy, though. Several obstacles will stand in their way, one of which is a dangerous threat known only as “The Claw.”

This three act story will have plenty on offer for fans of both gameplay and narrative. In fact, it seems The Dreamerians has developed clever ways with which players will navigate the environment as a rodent. For instance, A Rat’s Quest won’t include expected features such as a minimap or waypoints. Rather, players will need to rely solely on Mat’s instincts as a rat.

A Rat’s Quest will also feature what The Dreamerians refer to as “hybrid gameplay.” This will most notably come into play when switching perspectives between 3D platforming, top-down view, and side-scrolling.

For a glimpse at what A Rat’s Quest will have in store, check out the brief teaser trailer below:

Between this title and Polyarc’s Moss, it seems we’re in a rodent renaissance, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Pixar’s Ratatouille.

[Source: The Dreamerians via Gamasutra]