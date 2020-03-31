Airhead is a 2.5D puzzle adventure, which takes place in a beautifully crafted Metroidvania-style world. It comes from developer Octato and publisher HandyGames (Jagged Alliance: Rage) who recently announced the puzzler for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms. A firm release date has not yet be unveiled, but Airhead is slated to launch sometime in 2021.

Check out Airhead’s announcement trailer in the video linked below:

Airhead will put players in the role of a small body with a “round inflated organism” for a head. The head will slowly deflate over time. However, there is a chance to save it by exploring the interconnected, Metroidvania-style world. Throughout, players will stumble across various air tanks that can be used to inflate the body’s detachable head. This isn’t all that can be found in exploring the world, though.

Apparently, the purpose of this journey from Octato is to uncover the true connection between the head, air tanks, and the technology spread throughout. To succeed, new abilities and upgraded will need to be found and unlocked. Such mechanics open the door to new areas, each replete with puzzles to solve, spaces to explore, and much more.

The narrative that ties this all together seems quite touching, too. An air-pumping, living heart is ripped apart by a strange machine of sorts. The part that provides air is stolen. Consequently, all that’s left is a “head-like organism” which leaks air, slowly dying as a result.

Soon a body comes along, instinctively looking to offer aid upon witnessing such a tragic display. It bears the weight of the head on its own shoulders, quickly becoming the titular Airhead. Now the two beings journey together, desperately in search of the enigmatic machine that tore the head from its only source of life.

[Source: HandyGames via Gematsu]