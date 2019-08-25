PSLS  •  gamescom  •  News  •  Industry Events  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Media Molecule’s Dreams Takes the Coveted Best of gamescom 2019 Award

Media Molecule’s PlayStation-exclusive Dreams won the Best of gamescom 2019 award this weekend. The jury voted for the title due to its “powerful” and “accessible” toolbox, creations from which continue to impress everyone since the “game” entered early access.

Full list of nominees and winners (highlighted) are as follows:

BEST ACTION ADVENTURE GAME

  • Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
  • Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

BEST ACTION GAME

  • Borderlands 3, 2K
  • DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
  • Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix

BEST FAMILY GAME

  • Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo

BEST RACING GAME

  • Grid, Codemasters
  • Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
  • Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
  • Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo
  • Wasteland 3, Koch Media

BEST SIMULATION GAME

  • Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment
  • NBA 2K20, 2K
  • Planet Zoo, Frontier

BEST SPORTS GAME

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts
  • eFootball PES 2020, Konami
  • Roller Champions, Ubisoft

BEST STRATEGY GAME

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
  • Desperados III, THQ Nordic
  • Foundation, Polymorph Games

MOST ORIGINAL GAME

  • Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment

BEST MICROSOFT XBOX ONE GAME

  • Bleeding Edge, Microsoft
  • Borderlands 3, 2K
  • Gears 5, Microsoft

BEST NINTENDO SWITCH GAME

  • Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
  • Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild,Nintendo
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

BEST SONY PLAYSTATION 4 GAME

  • Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames
  • Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
  • Lock’s Quest, HandyGames

BEST PC GAME

  • Borderlands 3, 2K
  • DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft

Congratulations to all the winners!

For more gamescom 2019 coverage, check out our hub.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Games Industry]