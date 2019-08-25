Media Molecule’s PlayStation-exclusive Dreams won the Best of gamescom 2019 award this weekend. The jury voted for the title due to its “powerful” and “accessible” toolbox, creations from which continue to impress everyone since the “game” entered early access.
Full list of nominees and winners (highlighted) are as follows:
BEST ACTION ADVENTURE GAME
- Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
BEST ACTION GAME
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix
BEST FAMILY GAME
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
BEST RACING GAME
- Grid, Codemasters
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts
BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
- Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo
- Wasteland 3, Koch Media
BEST SIMULATION GAME
- Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment
- NBA 2K20, 2K
- Planet Zoo, Frontier
BEST SPORTS GAME
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts
- eFootball PES 2020, Konami
- Roller Champions, Ubisoft
BEST STRATEGY GAME
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft
- Desperados III, THQ Nordic
- Foundation, Polymorph Games
MOST ORIGINAL GAME
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment
BEST MICROSOFT XBOX ONE GAME
- Bleeding Edge, Microsoft
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- Gears 5, Microsoft
BEST NINTENDO SWITCH GAME
- Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo
- Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild,Nintendo
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo
BEST SONY PLAYSTATION 4 GAME
- Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames
- Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel
- Lock’s Quest, HandyGames
BEST PC GAME
- Borderlands 3, 2K
- DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft
Congratulations to all the winners!
For more gamescom 2019 coverage, check out our hub.
[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, Games Industry]