Have you been running into any issues while trying to play Apex Legends’ second season? Apex Legends client patch 1.15 is live on PS4 and it addresses a few minor issues, according to Respawn Entertainment via a Reddit thread. This patch is mandatory for all players and features a handful of updates and improvements to gameplay.

The most notable fix is one pertaining to an exploit with the Havoc weapon, in which the rifle could fire in full-auto mode without having to charge it. Respawn has also temporarily removed Season 1 stats while the team works on “some issues with it.”

The full list of patch notes for update 1.15 can be found below:

Fixed issue where Lifeline’s D.O.C.’s Shock Finisher preview video not playing when viewed from the menu.

Fixed issue with text overflow on the stats page.

Fixed some cases of crashes related to game logic, client, and script errors.

Fixed cases of players being set in non-optimal data centres.

Season 1 stats have been temporarily removed as we work on some issues with it.

Fixed bug where players would unlock the level 94 Battle Pass reward before they should [Octane’s loading screen].

Fixed exploit where the HAVOC could fire full-auto without charging up.

Fixed some cases of the Care Package clipping through map geometry.

One bigger issue is regarding the game’s cheaters, which Respawn is working on. That issue won’t be addressed in patch 1.15, but it will be coming soon. The solution, as we reported on earlier, is to develop a matchmaking system that pairs cheaters and spammers with one another. To recap, here’s what’s in the works when it comes to Apex Legends‘ cheater solutions:

Using machine learning to create behavior models that detect and auto ban cheaters.

Requiring TFA in certain regions on high risk accounts.

Improving detection that identifies and bans new spam accounts before they are used.

Ongoing work to adapt to new cheats.

Matchmaking that matches detected cheaters and spammers together.

Investigating how people party up for matches. Even if you are not specifically using a cheat, partying up with cheaters is still cheating.

Increasing resources whether that be people or tech.

It’s unclear when these fixes will roll out, but we’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available. For now, you can enjoy the game’s Season 2 content, which runs until October 1, 2019. You can check out what’s new with Season 2.

[Source: Reddit]