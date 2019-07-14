Respawn Entertainment has revealed that it’s working on a matchmaking system for Apex Legends that’ll match cheaters and spammers with each other. This system is one of many changes that Respawn plans to introduce to combat the menace of cheating, especially in ranked games, which has been drawing ire since the game launched.

In a post on Reddit, the developer highlighted what it’s working on as follows:

Using machine learning to create behavior models that detect and auto ban cheaters.

Requiring TFA in certain regions on high risk accounts.

Improving detection that identifies and bans new spam accounts before they are used.

Ongoing work to adapt to new cheats.

Matchmaking that matches detected cheaters and spammers together.

Investigating how people party up for matches. Even if you are not specifically using a cheat, partying up with cheaters is still cheating.

Increasing resources whether that be people or tech.

“As we’ve said before, the war against cheaters will be ongoing and remains a high priority for us,” added Respawn. “There will always be work to do, improvements to make, and new things to adapt to. We’d like to thank the players that have been getting involved with helping us squash cheaters over the last week whether it be submitting reports or assisting with the vetting process for suspicious behavior.”

Apex Legends is due to receive another patch next week, details of which will be revealed in due course. As usual, we’ll keep our readers posted.

