June’s NPD results are in and not surprisingly, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled did exceptionally well in terms of sales. So much so, that it was nearly the best-selling game of the month, falling just behind Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. Still, Activision and Beenox are likely pleased with the results, as cracking the top two is no easy feat.

Not only has Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled made a ton of money, but it has also seen a large number of players, according to the game’s online leaderboards. On PS4 alone, the game has reached over one million unique players since its launch at the end of June.

The top 20 best-selling games for the month of June 2019 in the United States are as follows:

Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled Mortal Kombat 11 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 Mario Kart 8 Days Gone Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Red Dead Redemption II The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild MLB 19: The Show Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Super Mario Party God of War 2018

The NPD group tracks dollars earned and not number of copies sold.

Other notable entries include Mortal Kombat 11 at number three, which released in April of 2019. The fighting game did have the luxury of releasing on all modern platforms, so it’s not a huge surprise to see it make the list. And of course, what best-selling list would be complete without Grand Theft Auto V, a game that continues to print money for Rockstar Games? For the month of June, Grand Theft Auto V came in at number four. Days Gone also performed well, taking the number 10 spot on the NPD’s list.

Finally, The Division 2 slipped to number 16 during the month of June, down from number 12 in May. Despite this, Ubisoft reported that The Division 2 is currently the best-selling game of 2019.

[Source: NPD via Venture Beat]