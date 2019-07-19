During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, new Marvel’s Avengers information emerged. Arguably, the most important detail concerned the gameplay demo, which the public will see a more polished version of one week after gamescom 2019 in August. Another big piece of news came out of Hall H, as well. Unsurprisingly, Marvel’s Avengers will have a special edition. While the contents of this edition remain a secret, there was at least a confirmation that a Captain America statue will be a part of the package.

This comes courtesy of Ryan Penagos, Marvel New Media’s Vice President and Creative Executive. Penagos attended the Marvel-centric SDCC panel and told his Twitter followers of the Captain America statue that will feature in the Marvel’s Avengers special edition. According to Penagos, Gentle Giant Ltd, which has designed and produced collectibles for DC, Marvel, and Star Wars, will develop the figure of Cap. While the statue wasn’t displayed in person on the Hall H stage, there were images shown of what Penegos refers to as a “paint job master.”

See the post from the Marvel boss in the tweet featured below, which includes images of the Captain America statue’s mockup:

Oooh! Collaborating with @GentleGiantLTD for a Captain America statue for the #PlayAvengers special edition. This is a paint job master of the statue. #MarvelSDCC #MarvelGames #AgentMLovesSDCC pic.twitter.com/iqNjAKlJWf — Ryan Penagos (@AgentM) July 18, 2019

The official Marvel’s Avengers account also confirmed the statue and noted it will be on display at the Gentle Giant SDCC 2019 booth.

Hall H are the first people in the world to see the statue, brought out by @BillRosemann! A full-color 12” statue of Captain America hand-painted by the artisans at Gentle Giant Studios, the deluxe high-quality, PVC statue showcases the iconic hero standing proudly. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 18, 2019

Based solely on the images above, it seems the statue will be an exact replica of Cap’s appearance in Marvel’s Avengers. Unfortunately, there are no further details, such as the special edition’s price, other contents, and so forth. This information is bound to surface sooner rather than later, however, as the game’s launch date continues to draw near.

Marvel’s Avengers will hit store shelves next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on May 15, 2020.

[Source via Ryan Penagos on Twitter]