Following the behind-closed-doors E3 2019 demo, there’s been a bit of confusion concerning when Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix intend to release gameplay footage of Marvel’s Avengers. Thankfully, the speculation can now come to a close. A polished version of the title’s “A-Day demo” will be shared with the public one week after gamecom 2019, which will run from August 20th to August 24th.

Much of the confusion originally stemmed from news that a demo would be shown exclusively to San Diego Comic-Con attendees. While this turned out to be true, the official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers has noted that fans unable to attend the convention will see the footage for themselves in just over one month’s time. According to a post from the account, Creative Director Shaun Escayg told audience members at the Marvel’s Avengers SDCC panel that gameplay footage is going public in the near future.

See the tweet in question linked below:

Shaun shares some super exciting news! The team is hard at work polishing our A-Day demo, and we’re going to release the footage online the week after Gamescom finishes. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 18, 2019

Interestingly, the footage shown during the recent SDCC panel seems much improved compared to Crystal Dynamics’ E3 showing. This is according to Game Informer, which reports that attendees have said the demo’s latest version appears “more polished and extended.”

While the reveal of Square Enix’s long-awaited Avengers title did indeed excite, it raised a few concerns. Chief among them is that some members of the press who saw the E3 demo were not sure of what the overall experience will entail. For instance, there remains the question of how exactly multiplayer will relate to the single-player story campaign. Hopefully, much of this will become clearer once the demo hits the web after gamescom in August.

Marvel’s Avengers is slated to hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next spring on March 15, 2020.

[Source: Marvel’s Avengers on Twitter via Game Informer]