Earlier this month, Square Enix announced plans to host a Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. At the time, the publisher only made note of appearances from Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and a few “unannounced surprises.” As far as Marvel’s Avengers is concerned, at least, another key detail has since emerged. Marvel’s Avengers will have a panel of its own, which will begin at 1:30pm PST on July 18th, and is slated to feature a gameplay debut.

Details are scarce, but Square Enix noted in a press release that the gameplay premiere is meant only for panel attendees. Whether or not the publisher will host a livestream of the panel remains to be seen. For now, it is also unclear as to whether the footage shown during the Hall H presentation will make its way online once the panel ends. If the publisher plans to show off the gameplay that was demoed behind-closed-doors at E3 2019, it has not yet revealed as much.

Creative Director on Marvel’s Avengers, Shaun Escayg, will take part in the presentation. The game’s cast will also be present during the panel. In addition to the public gameplay reveal, new information will see the light of day, as well.

Later in the evening on July 18th at 5:00pm PST, Square Enix will host an autograph session for the game’s performance cast to sign limited edition lithographs. The autograph session will be held at the Marvel Games Booth, with the following cast members slated to attend: Nolan North (Iron Man), Troy Baker (Bruce Banner), Laura Bailey (Black Widow), Jeff Schine (Captain America), and Travis Willingham (Thor). In addition, Shaun Escayg and Bill Rosemann will be present during the autograph session.

Marvel’s Avengers will launch next spring for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on May 15, 2020.

[Source: Gamsutra]