Ark: Survival Evolved Valguero Map Added to Consoles via New Update

Following its release on PC, Ark: Survival Evolved‘s Valguero map expansion has been added to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One via a new update.

Official patch notes have yet to be released but you can find an overview of the update and new content below:

Update highlights:

Added Valguero

Added Deinonychus

Fixed an exploit with Gasbags

Plant Z’s weight is now 21

Fixed an exploit with feeding Plant Y seeds.

Cryopod and Cryofridge engrams are now available on all maps

Valguero features:

Expanded Exploration: Over 63 square kilometers of new land and sea to explore!

Over 63 square kilometers of new land and sea to explore! Peaks and Valleys: Eight Biomes with a vast array of climates and dangers – tread lightly through the hazards of Skeleton Gorge, see the vistas on top of the Twin Peaks or find remnants of the past at the Lost Temple.

Eight Biomes with a vast array of climates and dangers – tread lightly through the hazards of Skeleton Gorge, see the vistas on top of the Twin Peaks or find remnants of the past at the Lost Temple. Triple Threat Boss Challenges: A boss arena where players face an epic battle against a Megapithecus, Manticore and Dragon in this heavy-hitting, triple threat encounter! Face familiar dangers in the End-Game Boss encounter in an entirely different way!

A boss arena where players face an epic battle against a Megapithecus, Manticore and Dragon in this heavy-hitting, triple threat encounter! Face familiar dangers in the End-Game Boss encounter in an entirely different way! New Dinosaur – Deinonychus: Encounter the ill-natured Deinonychus! Similar to the raptor, it uses speed and agility to leap wall ledge to wall ledge as it seeks high vantage points to lie in wait for prey. This contentious beast is fearless and will hunt prey much larger than itself, latching onto a larger dinosaur’s back with its sickle-shaped claws as it starts to feed before its victim is even dead.

Encounter the ill-natured Deinonychus! Similar to the raptor, it uses speed and agility to leap wall ledge to wall ledge as it seeks high vantage points to lie in wait for prey. This contentious beast is fearless and will hunt prey much larger than itself, latching onto a larger dinosaur’s back with its sickle-shaped claws as it starts to feed before its victim is even dead. Into The Trenches: A large network of caves to spelunk as you delve into unexplored territory featuring different themes and varied perks, including the extensive Aberration Trench.

A large network of caves to spelunk as you delve into unexplored territory featuring different themes and varied perks, including the extensive Aberration Trench. Secrets From the Ancient Age: Explore scattered ruins throughout the world of forgotten Valguero survivors.

We’ll update our readers when we have console-specific patch notes.

