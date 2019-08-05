Ubisoft Sets Dates for 2019’s Three Ubisoft Experience Events

In July, Ubisoft announced plans to host a fan event in Birmingham, UK on August 24th and August 25th. Now the publisher has unveiled its intentions of hosting two additional events in subsequent months. One will take place in Sydney, Australia this September. The final Ubisoft Experience event of the year will be held in Paris, France, during Paris Games Week in late October and early November.

Ubisoft Experience’s schedule for the remainder of this year is as follows:

Birmingham, UK (Insomnia Gaming festival) on August 24th-August 25th

Sydney, Australia (Roundhouse) on September 14th-September 15th

Paris, France (Paris Games Week) on October 30th-November 3rd

For both the Birmingham and Sydney shows, tickets have already gone live on Ubisoft’s official website. Ticket details for the event in Paris, France have yet to hit the web. Charity organizations R U OK? and SpecialEffect are to benefit from revenue earned by Ubisoft Experience’s ticket sales. R U OK? is a non-profit suicide prevention organization based in Australia. UK-based charity SpecialEffect serves gamers with disabilities, helping them better enjoy the hobby.

Ubisoft’s fan event will allow fans to sit in on developer panels, as well as get hands on time with games that have yet to launch. For instance, a Ghost Recon: Breakpoint demo will be playable during the event. One Assassin’s Creed panel fans can look forward to in Birmingham, UK will be hosted by Aymar Azaïzia, a developer from Ubisoft Montreal. Another interesting presentation is scheduled for Watch Dogs Legion. While the new title won’t be playable, Ubisoft plans to host a 40-minute gameplay demo and a 30-minute talk with developers. It’s unclear if these same panels will be available to audiences in the Sydney and Paris events.

In addition to a playable demo for Breakpoint, those who attend Ubisoft Experience in Sydney will get to see live developer gameplay footage of Beyond Good and Evil 2, according to a recent Ubisoft posting. As of yet, details about the Paris event have not yet been unveiled.

[Source: Ubisoft via VG247]