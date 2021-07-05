In a recent LinkedIn job posting, Ubisoft Montpellier revealed that it is still working on Beyond Good And Evil 2 as well as another separate “unannounced game”. While Ubisoft mentioned that the game was still being developed, Beyond Good And Evil 2 did not appear at this year’s E3 2021.

Fortunately, work on the title seems to be continuing along as the company is looking to hire a Community Developer to manage the two titles. In the LinkedIn post, the company states that it is looking for a Community Developer to “manage the community strategy of Beyond Good and Evil 2 and an unannounced game.” The job would be located at Montpellier’s office in France, and also requires French and English language ability.

Further, the job description states that the role would also include “handling PR and events”, which could indicate that the game is nearing a release planning stage. Last we heard back in May, Ubisoft was still working on Beyond Good And Evil 2 but confirmed that it had no plans to release it “any time soon”.

There’s no new information on what exactly this “unannounced game” is. But if there’s one other game franchise that Ubisoft Montpellier is known for, it’s the Rayman series. We’re definitely ripe for a sequel, considering the last Rayman game to come out was Rayman Legends for the PC and consoles in 2013.

Originally announced back in 2017, a myriad of issues have caused Beyond Good And Evil 2 to stay in development hell. A playable beta was originally planned for 2019 but never came to be (though the sign-up page is still up). It will also reportedly require an internet connection at all times. Previous showings of Beyond Good And Evil 2 featured Hindu imagery that has raised concerns from members of the Hindu faith, and the creator of Beyond Good And Evil 2, Michel Ancel, left the studio in 2020 after the company opened investigations into allegations of toxic behavior.

[Source: Gamingbolt]