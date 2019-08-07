Borderlands 3 is just around the corner from its September 13, 2019 release and new details continue to emerge about the upcoming installment in the series. This time, the new details pertain to the two different options that PlayStation 4 Pro owners will be able to choose between when playing the game.

Speaking to the US PlayStation Blog, Scott Velasquez, Online and Social Product Owner for Borderlands 3, elaborated on these options. He revealed that PlayStation 4 Pro owners will be able to choose to run the game in 4K resolution capped at 30 frames per second using the “favor resolution” option, or in 1080p resolution capped at 60 frames per second using the “favor performance” option.

When asked whether or not Borderlands 3 would allow the player to choose between different graphical modes, Velasquez said:

Yes, players will be able to choose between “favor resolution” and “favor performance” on the PS4 Pro through a new setting called Graphics Preference. When “favor resolution” is selected, we aim for the highest resolution possible, capping framerate at 30 frames per second. In “favor performance” mode, we increase the framerate cap to 60 frames per second and render at 1080P.

It was also revealed that Borderlands 3 will offer support for HDR as well, with Velasquez stating that players can “play the game in 1080P HDR” if they choose to do so.

When it comes to other options that players will have at their disposal in Borderlands 3, it was previously announced by Gearbox that the game will have fully remappable controls and will also offer a wide range of accessibility options as well, including the ability to remove head bob, auto-aim, auto mantling, and more. Two other big features in Borderlands 3 are the ping system, which will allow players to mark various things like loot, ammo, and enemies for their teammates, similar to the system from Apex Legends, and the loot gifting system, which will allow players to either help or hinder each other.

