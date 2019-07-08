Accessibility in games is a hot topic right now, and games that do it right open their doors to a whole variety of players who might have difficulty playing otherwise. At Guardiancon over the weekend, alongside revealing a ping system similar to Apex Legends, Gearbox unveiled a pretty broad suite of Borderlands 3 accessibility options. Most notable among these options is the ability to fully remap the game’s controls. This will mean if for any reason you don’t enjoy a particular layout, you won’t be stuck with the default controls or additional presets. Perhaps you enjoy a bumper-jumper layout (mapping jump to a trigger/bumper to keep your thumbs on the control sticks) because you played in competitive gaming tournaments in your younger years? No problem. Do you need to remap the sprint button because your controller isn’t working correctly? Not an issue. Now that choice is up to you, the player!

There are plenty of other accessibility options in Borderlands 3. Players will now be able to turn off headbob if they find it to be jarring when playing. Players can also turn off auto-mantling, if for any reason they would only like to climb or mantle an object when they choose to do so. Borderlands 3 will allow players to turn off auto-aim as well, should players decide they don’t want the extra help in gun fights, or if they just prefer to give themselves the ultimate challenge when playing the game.

For players who deal with color blindness or have difficulty seeing on-screen writing, Gearbox has them covered too. The company did not go into specific details, but it was stated that Borderlands 3 will have “extensive closed captioning options (including adjustable text size and opacity),” as well as “deep considerations for color blindness.” With all of this taken into consideration, players will have no shortage of options when it comes to the latest installment in the Borderlands series.

Borderlands 3 releases on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has been confirmed that the game’s main story will be around 35 hours long, and that the game’s ship, Sanctuary 3, will feature a loot lost and found.

Are you pleased to hear that Borderlands 3 supports a bevy of accessibility options? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.