505 Games and Lab Zero Games (Skullgirls) have finally revealed a release date for the 2015-announced action-RPG, Indivisible. Out on October 8, 2019, the game will be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch release is planned for a later date.

Indivisible is inspired by games like Valkyrie Profile and Super Metroid, and tells the story of a girl who wakes up with a mysterious power after her home is attacked. Lab Zero Games has promised a “huge” fantasy world with gameplay mechanics that are easy to learn but hard to master.

An official overview is as follows:

Created by Lab Zero Games, the developers behind the million-plus selling cult-favorite fighting game Skullgirls, Indivisible features ultra-rare, real-time party fighter mechanics. Spanning a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to mater, Indivisible revolves around Ajna, a good-natured tomboy with a rebellious streak. Raised by her father on the outskirts of their rural town, her life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked, and a mysterious power awakens within her. The game’s huge fantasy world, characters and aesthetic design are inspired by various cultures and mythologies. Throughout Ajna’s quest, she’ll encounter many “incarnations”; people she can absorb into herself and manifest to fight alongside her. There are many incarnations to recruit, each with their own story and personality. By uniting people from faraway lands, Ajna will learn about herself, the world she inhabits and, most importantly, how to save it.

For more on Indivisible, check out our previous coverage and a new trailer below.

Any of our readers looking forward to this one?