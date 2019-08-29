Dusk Diver is an anime-styled action-RPG game from Taiwanese developer JFI Games and publisher PQube Games. Originally mean to launch on PCs and the Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation 4 version was added to release plans due to popular demand. Now, the game finally has a solid fall 2019 release date attached to it. Dusk Diver will land on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 24th. A PC release via Steam will go live worldwide that day as well. For PS4 and Switch players in Europe, the game will launch on October 25th. Meanwhile, North American audiences can grab one of the two console versions a few days later on October 29th.

There’s also a Day One Edition for players to grab, which is currently up for preorder online. Packaged with it will be plenty of goodies. They include a high quality art book and a total of seven character badges. These items and the game will come tucked inside of a special box cover with art exclusive to the Dusk Diver Day One Edition.

Set in Taiwan’s capital city of Taipei, Dusk Diver will drop players into a world where a dimensional rift opens, allowing Gods, humans, and phantom beings to exist on the same plane. Naturally, this causes quite the stir. In an effort to guard against the powerful forces, a high school-aged girl, Yang Yumo, takes it upon herself to protect her neighborhood.

Yang Yumo will not be taking on the fight by herself, however. She will also have plenty of help from “guardians,” powerful Gods capable of elevating the combat system with a variety of abilities. For a closer look at what Dusk Diver will have on offer in a few weeks, check out the game’s latest trailer in the video down below:

[Source: PQube via Gematsu]