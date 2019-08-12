Spiders’ upcoming RPG GreedFall is a game that is quietly sneaking up on us. Part Assassin’s Creed, part Dragon Age, GreedFall is quietly slipping in under the radar, not getting as much coverage as it probably should. It looks like it’s going to take a decent chunk of your time to complete, clocking in at somewhere around 30 hours of gameplay. Although, when compared to RPG behemoths like The Witcher 3 or Persona 5—which can last three times that amount—GreedFall might seem like a quick adventure.

Jehanne Rousseau, CEO of Spiders said:

Some playtesters said they were playing about 40 hours doing some side-quests but not all of them. They were saying that if maybe they’d done all the quests it would have been four or five hours more. I think that it really depends on how far you go into the crafting system, into exploration, and into the sidequests because there are plenty of them. If you just go through the main quest it will be far shorter, maybe 30 hours or something.

Like many open world RPGs, GreedFall will also include multiple endings. A large portion of the game will be spent building relationships with other characters and making decisions which will impact the ending you will get. Rousseau added:

I really want players to make choices that feel natural or convincing to their own character. It’s really role-playing. Some endings can be seen as bad by some people or good by some others, and I’m OK with that. We really want these different endings to not just be moralistic imposed choices made by us.

It looks like GreedFall will be up your alley if you’re into slaying monsters, recruiting mercenaries to help you fight, role playing, and other RPG staples we know and love. Developer Spiders was recently acquired by BigBen Interactive, so this will be their last release under Focus Home.

GreedFall is scheduled to release for PS4 and other platforms on September 10, 2019. You can preorder it through Amazon now for only $50.

[Source: Escapist Magazine]

