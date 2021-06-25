GreedFall: Gold Edition is releasing alongside the new De Vespe Conspiracy expansion pack for PS5 on June 30, 2021. The next-gen updated version of the game will feature enhanced visuals in native 4K, as well as faster loading times and improved performance. The Gold Edition will include the new expansion pack for free, and owners of the base game will also be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free.

The next-gen PS5 update was previously teased after the game reached over one million copies sold worldwide. Inspired by Baroque art from the 17th century, the game takes players to a mystical land known as Teer Fradee. Various people inhabit the land, such as the native Yecht Fradí, various foreign settlers, and other supernatural beings. The game also boasts some incredibly detailed lore and world-building, including an entire fictional constructed language.

The Gold Edition will provide all of the best experiences of the base game with enhanced graphics and performance utilizing the PS5’s new hardware, as well as the new De Vespe Conspiracy expansion for free. Some notable performance improvements include a 60 fps performance mode that features UHD native 4K resolution, enhanced graphics, and faster loading.

The expansion will bring players to a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and battle strange new beasts. In it, players will “navigate a web of lies, manipulation, and secrets” that will ultimately uncover a conspiracy that “threatens the balance of power”. It will also add a totally new faction as well as new upgrades for players’ gear.

Previously, GreedFall was available for free on PS Plus as part of its January 2021 offering. If you’re interested in playing the game but haven’t decided quite yet, you can also check out our preview of the game. GreedFall: Gold Edition will release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X on June 30, 2021, and the De Vespe Conspiracy expansion pack will also release on the same day for last-gen and current-gen versions.

[Source: Gamespress]